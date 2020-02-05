EVO 2020 game line-up announced – Super Smash Bros. Ultimate and Dragon Ball FighterZ still in, Mortal Kombat 11 gets the boot

There’s no shortage of esports competition in 2020, but I’ve got a love for fighting games that trumps every other genre that gets a chance in the spotlight lately. There’s just something pure and irresistible about fighting games, whose premise is simple enough to understand: Two players, one health bar each and a few short rounds to see who has the skill to come out on top.

The Wrestlemania of fighting games kicks off on July 31, as EVO 2020 has just announced which eight games will make the cut and see players battle it out for a massive pot of cash:

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

Tekken 7

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition

Dragon Ball FighterZ

Samurai Shodown

GranBlue Fantasy Versus

Soul Calibur 6

UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r]

No real surprises there. Releases in the fighting game genre have slowed down somewhat in recent years, with familiar franchises carving out a spot amongst the community. The biggest omission on that list is easily Mortal Kombat 11, with NetherRealm’s fighter having been booted off the schedule which includes a roster of otherwise predictably safe games.

It’s not too hard to see why Mortal Kombat 11 won’t feature though, as the game happens to have its own major tournament scene that draws in the cream of the fighting game community crop. The other absence on the list is BlazBlue: Cross Tag Battle, which hasn’t seen as much love from its developer Arc System Works lately and has been replaced by the more up to date GranBlue Fantasy Versus instead. Ultimate and Samurai Shodown, while heavyweight titles such as Dragon Ball FighterZ enters the fray for yet another year of action.

Sweet Shenron, that game is still so good though. In addition to that, an eight player invitational tournament for Marvel vs. Capcom 2 will also be held in case you want to see pros take on Capcom’s classic seizure-inducing game. For a look back at last year’s grand finals, hadouken this link pronto.

