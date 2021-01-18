Fallout New Vegas mod The Frontier finally releases, includes new map and drivable vehicles

Fallout New Vegas: The Frontier is a big deal for the modding community of Obsidian’s beloved role-playing game. There have been dozens of mods that add in new stories and questlines and even a few that have expanded on the map, yet The Frontier is offering players a little bit of everything. It’s one of the most ambitious and well-made mods I’ve seen for some time; in fact it’s so popular that when the creators officially dropped it on Nexusmods, their page crashed due to the servers buckling under everyone downloading it. Which is a good thing because it’s confirmation that The Frontier is finally finished.

The Frontier moves the action away from the Mojave Wasteland and instead takes places in the snowy landscapes of Portland, Oregon. It also adds three new main quests, more than 60 side quests that dot the world, new items and weapons to play around with and, wouldn’t you believe it, drivable vehicles. When I say vehicles, I mean everything from cars to vertibirds. How they feel to control… well, I’m cautiously optimistic. Not like New Vegas runs on the most polished of engines.

The Frontier also adds in “tens of thousands of lines of new voiced dialogue” which are always fairly hit-or-miss in video game mods. Usually the mod creators don’t exactly have a budget to hire professional voice actors but I’ve been pleasantly surprised before. If this sounds like a good time to you, check out the The Frontier’s page on Nexusmods. You need New Vegas and all it’s DLC to play it but at this point, who doesn’t have that?

