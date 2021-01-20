Expect Fallout: New Vegas 2 in a few years, according to Valve leaker

A sequel to Fallout: New Vegas would be huge. Arguably one of the most robust and well-designed RPGs out there, there’s nothing quite like the freedom offered by Obsidian’s take on Bethesda’s Fallout universe. We’ve been wanting a sequel for years now, confident that we’ll never get one because Bethesda almost seems ashamed that the best Fallout game didn’t come from them, but after Microsoft’s acquisition of both studios, and according to a fairly reliable source, it sounds like New Vegas 2 is actually a thing that is being planned.

Valve News Network, or Tyler McVicker as his latest video encourages folks to refer to him as, has been a fairly reliable leaker of Valve news in the past. He’s recently decided to branch out into other studios and publishers so while his leaks may not be 100%, he’s got a solid background in getting his hands on information. In his latest video, McVickers states he has new information on the Switch Pro, Back For Blood, Avowed and finally claims that he has “a lot of information” on Fallout New Vegas 2, as well as other Bethesda titles such as Fallout 76 and Starfield. Of course, he did refer to this New Vegas sequel as “The Frontier” which is the name of an ambitious mod that released just yesterday for the post-apocalypse Western.

McVickers did clarify what he was referring to by tweeting, “I expect FNV2 in the latter half of this decade.” If this does turn out to be true then Obsidian must be the world’s busiest studio as they work to complete their shrunken survival game Grounded, a new medieval fantasy RPG Avowed and a potential sequel to The Outer Worlds.

