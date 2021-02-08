Fans of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla are becoming sick of pricey microtransactions

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla players are becoming more and more annoyed by the amount of microtransactions Ubisoft is shoving into the game. Over on Reddit, the place where all financial concerns can be taken for evaluation, numerous threads have been posted calling out Ubisoft for the less than consumer-friendly approach to armour set implementation. The first post, which has over 5000 upvotes, flamed Ubisoft for locking “half the armours” behind microtransaction paywalls. u/Zuazzer went in hard on Ubisoft’s business practice and highlighted the various problems with its implementation of microtransactions:

Now half of the armors available in the game are exclusive only to people who are willing to spend money on extremely overpriced microtransactions. Us other players, even those among us who spent over a hundred dollars on the collector’s edition, have gotten very little content over these last few months. Ubisoft just keeps adding and adding ridiculous sh*t to the microtransaction store… it is not only cosmetic stuff but it actually affects gameplay and is in some cases rather overpowered.

While Assassin’s Creed: Odyssey and Origins both feature microtransactions, neither were as bad as Valhalla reportedly is. The main point of concern is how overbearing Ubisoft is making these smaller in-game purchases despite the fact that Valhalla already costs full price up front; if this was a free game I doubt I’d be writing this post.

While we don’t exactly know if Ubisoft plans on amending any of these microtransaction related issues, I’m going with my gut and guessing that they’ll probably stick around for a while yet. Until then, you can still grab the Thor armour set for at least one in-game collection of overpowered armour provided that you’re willing to do a lengthy quest to obtain it.

Last Updated: