Assassin’s Creed Valhalla PC players have hacked the game to get free premium gear

Just about every Ubisoft game arrives with different tiers of pricing, each one offering a little something extra if you’ve got the coin to spare. While the main attraction for shaking a few extra Sestertii from your pockets is to get the promised expansion content for cheap with a bundled in season pass, Ubisoft usually offers a chunk of cosmetic items to go along with your purchase.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is no different, and depending on when you ordered it, you probably got some neat gear to start your journey with. Like that bear suit I was running around England in, chopping off monk heads and desperately looking for the Knights who say ‘Ni’. You can also buy new cosmetics within the game if you have one of two elusive currencies: Opals which can be earned from contracts at a steady trickle, and even more rare, actual money to just buy the stuff without any grinding hassles, via the purchase of Helix credits.

Some players have decided to choose the third option: Free.

I couldn’t find the free cake GIF in this plug-in.

One PC user detailed their cunning scheme to score the swag with a five-fingered discount over on Nexus Mods, as originally reported by Eurogamer. Using free memory scanning software and a script editor, the user not only added whatever they wanted from the existing DLC wardrobe to their summer collection, they grabbed a few bits of gear that have yet to be unreleased.

Berserker, Valkyrie, Draugr and Huldufolk packs were nabbed, saving the bandit 2000 Helix credits per premium pack in the process. As a reminder, Helix packs of that quantity cost around R360 each. That’s a lot of not having to listen to that croaky-voiced bastard Reda tell his stupid story for the 753rd time in a row whenever you visit Raventhorpe.

While no one is stopping you from downloading the mods, it’s worth mentioning that doing so will probably come back to bite you in the buns. There’s no telling what the mods could potentially open your PC up to, and Ubisoft will likely have a patch on the way to plug that leak now that Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has done gangbusters. Nobody steals from Big Bobby Ubisoft and gets away with it. Nobody.

Time to go play some more Orlog I reckon.

Last Updated: