Orlog, the dice game in Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla, is getting a physical adaption

Anyone who’s played at least a few hours of Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla has no doubt encountered a few folks looking to test their mettle and their luck in a friendly game of Orlog. A dice game that involves rolling a hand and using attacks, blocks and God Favours to protect your life and eventually wipe out your opponents. If you’re anything like me, who’s played a decent amount of board games in their day, there was something distinctly modern about Orlog. Like, it was a game that was impossibly ahead of it’s time. Well it turns out that it is and it’s coming to a tabletop near you soon!

Orlog is getting a physical adaption and contrary to what Valhalla presents, it’ll be the first time the game is actually… real. While many historians believed that Vikings did indeed play dice games, Ubisoft’s team of dedicated researchers were unable to discover any rules or particular games. So instead they designed Orlog, their own dice game that was meant to be “credible” rather than accurate, according to an interview between Valhalla’s game director Benoit Richer and Dicebreaker.

Thus, the physical adaption of Orlog, which is being produced as a collaboration between Ubisoft and collectibles company Pure Art. It should be a fairly straightforward adaption that doesn’t need too many changes if any at all. A game as simple as Orlog could make for a fantastic travel game; something you can just throw in a backpack and play at the airport or while camping. It probably won’t be out in time for Christmas, but I can dream.

