Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s delay won’t be an issue for development on Part 2

It has been a long time coming, but once April rolls around it’ll be official: We’ll finally be playing Final Fantasy 7 again. Again. Again. Square Enix’s grand revival of the cult classic game that rewrote the rulebook for video games is now tantalisingly close, bringing with it a vastly different experience and characters who resemble actual humans instead of a pile of sentient LEGO blocks running around and stabbing ruby dragons.

Originally meant for a March 03 release, Final Fantasy 7 Remake was slightly pushed back to April 10, an extra wait on top of a game whose development cycle had been in incubation for a good couple of years. Here’s the question though: What does this mean for the next chapter in Final Fantasy 7 Remake, considering that the April debut only covers the Midgar chapters? Will there be a big delay in Final Fantasy 7 Remake Part 2?

Nope, says Square Enix president Yosuke Matsuda! In a recent conference call with analysts and investors via Games Radar, Matsuda reckoned that the foundation created by Final Fantasy 7 Remake will allow for follow-up chapters to be pushed out quicker. “Due to the work already done on the first game, we anticipate development of the second game to be more efficient,” Matsuda said when asked about the development process a while back by VGC.

We have our own internal schedule and plan, but for now we’d like to focus our information on the first game in the project.

It may be relying on stereotypes to think this way, but Japanese developers usually have a tight rip on rolling out games thanks to their hectic work culture. It still remains to be seen if this is a case of counting your Chocobos before they’ve even hatched as overall sales will determine if Square Enix will push forward with a part deux. If everything does work out well, and factoring in how it wasn’t until 2017 when Square Enix shifted into Top Gear to get the game made, that should give a rough idea of when Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s next chapter can be expected.

