Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s timed exclusivity will apparently end in 2021

Fans who don’t own a PS4 looking to play one of the most hyped games of the year will have to wait until April of next year to get their paws on it.

Considering the iconic status of the original Final Fantasy 7 on the first PlayStation, that the highly anticipated remake would be exclusive to PS4, at least for some period of time, made sense. Sure, fans who’ve moved away from Sony’s brand of consoles for whatever reason are cross that they won’t be able to play FF7R on anything but a PlayStation 4 at launch, considering most mainline Final Fantasy games have been on multiple platforms, but the brand synergy makes sense from a business perspective especially as far as Sony is concerned. While only PlayStation owners will be reaping the benefit’s of FF7R’s exclusivity, it seems that everyone else will just need to wait a year before they can join Cloud and The Gang again.

New box art for Final Fantasy 7 Remake, published on Square Enix’s official website, shows that the time exclusivity of the game will officially end on April 2021, exactly a year after the PS4 release. Considering how FF7R was recently delayed to April, missing the initially announced March release date, it makes sense that the exclusivity deal would carry over for an additional month. While we now know for certain when the deal itself ends, that doesn’t mean we have any concrete information as to when the game will be coming to other platforms. Hell, we don’t even know what platforms it’ll be coming to, considering the next generation of consoles will have kicked off by the time the deal ends.

As pointed out by PC Gamer, Final Fantasy 15 took a full year and a half to receive a PC port so whether a similar standard will be set with Final Fantasy 7 Remake is currently unknown. Still, at least all you PC players with your flashy mouses and…big boxes of…stuff…will get to play FF7R in the future. We think. We hope.

