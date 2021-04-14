Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s Yuffie Expansion is officially titled ‘Episode INTERmission’

This year’s hottest game is last year’s hottest game. Sort of, maybe. Anyway, Final Fantasy Remake Part One: Revenge of the Cait Sith did gangbuster numbers last year when it came out, providing fans with a fancier and much-better looking update on the classic game. If you thought Cloud Strife was an emotionless and uninteresting husk of a protagonist in the original game, then the remake did a stellar job in creating an emotionless and uninteresting husk of a protagonist with sharper graphics. Seriously, you could put someone’s eye out with that jagged hairstyle.

The journey through Midgard is going to look double-fancy in 2021. The PS5 update that was detailed in a State of Play event earlier this year also revealed new content, starring everyone’s favourite Wutai Clan ninja Yuffie in her own solo episode. According to Square Enix, that episode has a name to tie in with Final Fantasy 7 Remake Intergrade. It’s called “Episode INTERmission”. That’s it, that’s the headline I guess. Oh, here’s the official voice cast as well:

Yuffie Kisaragi, voiced by Suzie Yeung

Sonon Kusakabe, voiced by Aleks Le

Weiss, voiced by Daman Mills

Zhijie, voiced by Griffin Puatu

Nayo, voiced by Ashley Boettcher

Billy Bob, voiced by David Goldstein

Polk, voiced by Daniel Amerman

Just like her PS One incarnation, Yuffie is a nimble ninja who wields a ludicrously massive throwing star in battle, which has the added bonus of being able to cycle through multiple elements, just like one of the greatest bands of all time. Do you remember? Yuffie will have an “Elemental Ninjutsu ability, which can change its affinity to fire, ice, lightning or wind,” according to Square Enix.

The publisher also confirmed two more things about how the upgrade will work: If you bought Final Fantasy 7 Remake on PS4 last year, then the PS5 upgrade is free. This doesn’t include Episode INTERmission though, which will cost a few bucks on its own as a standalone offering. If you’re starting from square (Enix) one or you downloaded the Remake as one of the PS Plus freebies, the entire package will cost you a smooth $70.

On that note, Final Fantasy 7 Remake’s exclusivity period on PlayStation actually expired on Saturday, but Square Enix has been completely mum on the topic. With the big PS5 push and the INTERmission episode coming up, the publisher likely won’t be announcing an Xbox or PC release of the game so as to not derail its PS5 momentum.

