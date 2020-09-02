Fortnite and Black Ops: Cold War will now support Nvidia RTX

Don’t listen to what naysayers online are spouting, Ray Tracing is the future of lighting in video games! While some people don’t see the benefits in the technology right now, rest assured that there’s a reason why both Microsoft and Sony are investing so much cash into the technology which is only now becoming incorporated into more titles. While plenty of other games have been able to support Nvidia RTX technology, such as Metro: Last Light and Control, it’s also interesting to see developers and publishers implementing RTX support in upcoming games and titles that have been around for years. Such is the case with Fortnite and Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War, both of which have been confirmed to support Nvidia RTX in future updates.

Announced at the GeForce Special Event last night, alongside RTX support for Cyberpunk 2077, it was confirmed that Black Ops: Cold War and Fortnite will be among the first games to work with the new RTX 3070, 3080 and 3090 and pump out some super advanced light processing. PC Gamer did a neat little break down of how Fortnite will use the new range of RTX cards, making use of ray-tracing reflections, shadows, global illumination and ambient occlusion. Which all means that you’re just more likely to die in the heat of battle because you’re too distracted looking at those reflections in the water.

Look, there are other fancy words and acronyms I could throw around but all you really need to know is that Nvidia’s efforts at pushing Ray Tracing technology is clearly beginning to resonate further within the industry. The number of people likely to use RTX support in Fortnite will, most likely, be very slim. Yet the point of science and technology isn’t to ask, “Why?” it’s to ask, “Why not?”. Unless you’re planning on opening a dinosaur park with a real T-Rex. Then it’s just better to ask, “Why am I a fool?”.

