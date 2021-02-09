Forza Horizon 4 will be the first game in the franchise to drop on Steam

It’s so difficult to find a solid racing game these days. The sort of game that straddles the line between realistic simulation and fun arcade game. Forza Horizon 4 does just that better than most in the genre. It’s then such a pity that so many people may never get around to experiencing it, especially PC players, as the digital storefronts that sell the game are weirdly limited. It’s pretty cool then that Forza Horizon 4 is dropping on Steam next month apropos of nothing. Time to break out that USB racing wheel you bought all those years ago and really put it to good use!

So how much content are we talking here? The Steam version of Forza Horizon 4 is arriving with every drop of DLC; that means every expansion pack and car pack will be included with your purchase. Considering how much content was added to Forza Horizon 4 since it was released, that’s a pretty solid deal right there. The game will also feature full on crossplay, meaning that all your friends on Xbox and the Microsoft Store will be able to taste your burning rubber as you spin out and smash into the side of a wall because you got a little too overzealous with that throttle.

It’s strange that Microsoft would be dropping one of its most popular games on a competing storefront but given that Microsoft’s entire business strategy right now seems to be, “Stay with us, no matter where you go”, it makes sense that it would broaden its ecosystem as wide as they possibly could. Forza Horizon 4 arrives on Steam on March 9.

