Forza Horizon 5 looks utterly stunning, surprising no one

Announced during the Microsoft/Bethesda Games Showcase, Forza Horizon 5 will provide racing fans with more of that open-world goodness the franchise is known for. The game is set in the lush (and not so lush) environments of Mexico; you’ll be racing through a variety of arid deserts, dense jungles, idyllic beach side towns and even around an active volcano. According to Playground Games, the developers have spent ages perfectly sculpting the environments to replicate the beauty of Mexico, all realised with the assistance of next-gen technology, like ray-tracing and an updated volumetric lighting system.

The dynamic open-world multiplayer makes its return for Horizon 5, as players can find their friends (and rivals) cruising about the place, just looking for trouble. Beyond the traditional multiplayer modes, Forza Horizon 5 introduces a new set of mini-games into the equation. One such mini-game shown off in the gameplay trailer is Piñatas, which sees the colour surprise-filled goodies spawning on roads, just asking to be run over. Event Lab is another mode that will allow players to craft their own experiences with a range of unique creation tools; one of the original modes highlighted was ten-pin bowling but with cars.

Look, at the end of the day Forza Horizon 5 seems to be exactly what fans of the franchise want: More. With the help of next-gen tech, the game should look better than ever while a few clever additions to its formula should provide folks familiar with the franchise a reason to check it out. Phil Spencer also confirmed during the event that Turn 10 Studios was hard at work on the next Forza Motorsport game but didn’t provide any further details. Forza Horizon 5 launches on 9 November 2021 for Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One and PC.

Last Updated: