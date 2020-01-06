Frictional Games, the studio behind Amnesia: The Dark Descent, teases latest project

While little is known about what their next game could be, Frictional have maintained their knack for showmanship with a creepy update to their website.

If you existed on the Internet at any point in the past decade, there’s no doubt in my mind that you have come across at least one of Frictional Games projects. The studio has made a name for themselves with some of the most chilling and unnerving games in recent memory, including the Amnesia: The Dark Descent, Amnesia: A Machine for Pigs and SOMA, particularly inventing the horror subgenre of “run and hide because you’re weak and pathetic and that grotesquery of a creature will eviscerate me in a single hit”. They’re some of my personal favourite horror experiences and despite the success they’ve had over the years, they’ve recently been very quiet. Something which has quietly changed overnight…

The Frictional Games website, nextfrictionalgame.com, has remained dormant for the past four years with visitors being greeted with a disappointing “Our next project has not yet been announced” emblazoned on a solid black background. Yet without warning nor fanfare, the website has changed to display…something else. What is it, exactly? I haven’t the faintest idea. All I know is that it’s grey, it’s pulsating and it makes me very uncomfortable to look at. It’s like a weird alien butthole caught mid-pucker and it’s not pleasant.

Which is great news for anyone excited about Frictional’s upcoming game. No other details concerning the project have been unveiled and nothing can really be gleaned by looking over the website but I think we can expect some kind of formal announcement soon. As for the website, I plan on keeping my eye on it because this whole thing sounds like a tease that could evolve as the days go by. Although I don’t literally want to keep my eye on it. Gross.

