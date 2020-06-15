Future Games Show round-up – 30 fresh trailers show off every upcoming game that you can look forward to

With all June operating as a same same but different but same month, I’m starting to think that Critical Hit needs to get into the game reveal livestream gig come June 2021. But y’know, like super-ironically and stuff. Imagine it! The reveal of a new Fony Pay Station console! Game reveals drenched up from the deepest depths of Steam’s asset-flipping scum looking to make a quick buck! Oh hell yes, I think I need to make a plan.
Until then, feast your eyes on everything that Games Radar had to show off with their Future Games Show! Hot off a weekend that included the neatest of streams from PC Gamer and the Guerrilla Collective, here’s a massive dump of all the game trailers that popped up on that stream and that I didn’t cover because the time zone difference meant that it took place from an ungodly hour.
Some quick highlights from the show in case you don’t feel like watching 30 trailers:
- Quantum Error looks like an amazing thrill-chiller that’ll be crawling on to PS5
- Dustborn has a unique cel-shaded look that still comes off as unique and features a blend of drama, choices and robots
- Ghostrunner still looks rad as heck as you juggle acrobatics with slick action
- Cygni: All Guns Blazing may just be the prettiest bullet hell game ever made
- Hot Shots Racing is giving me nostalgia for arcade games that were heavy on the polygons back in the day
- Neon Abyss looks like a fun rogue-like loot-shooter and it’ll most likely drive me mad because it comes from the studio responsible for Overcooked
Quantum Error
Dustborn
Ghostrunner
Call of the Sea
Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One
Cygni: All Guns Blazing
Morbid: The Seven Acolytes
Hot Shots Racing
Cris Tales
Liberated
Neon Abyss
Skater XL
GTTOD
Walking
Space Crew
Maid of Sker
Remnant: Froms the Ashes – Subject 2923
The Captain is Dead
Main Assembly
Blankos: Block Party
Last Oasis
Wasteland 3
Remothered: Broken Porcelain
Werewolf: The Apocalypse
Rogue Company
Disintegration
Paradise Lost
Operation Tango
Kena: Bridge of Spirits
Serial Cleaners
Last Updated: June 15, 2020