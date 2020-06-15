Home Gaming Future Games Show round-up – 30 fresh trailers show off every upcoming game that you can look forward to

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on June 15, 2020
2 min read
3
Ghostrunner

With all June operating as a same same but different but same month, I’m starting to think that Critical Hit needs to get into the game reveal livestream gig come June 2021. But y’know, like super-ironically and stuff. Imagine it! The reveal of a new Fony Pay Station console! Game reveals drenched up from the deepest depths of Steam’s asset-flipping scum looking to make a quick buck! Oh hell yes, I think I need to make a plan.

Until then, feast your eyes on everything that Games Radar had to show off with their Future Games Show! Hot off a weekend that included the neatest of streams from PC Gamer and the Guerrilla Collective, here’s a massive dump of all the game trailers that popped up on that stream and that I didn’t cover because the time zone difference meant that it took place from an ungodly hour.

Some quick highlights from the show in case you don’t feel like watching 30 trailers:

  • Quantum Error looks like an amazing thrill-chiller that’ll be crawling on to PS5
  • Dustborn has a unique cel-shaded look that still comes off as unique and features a blend of drama, choices and robots
  • Ghostrunner still looks rad as heck as you juggle acrobatics with slick action
  • Cygni: All Guns Blazing may just be the prettiest bullet hell game ever made
  • Hot Shots Racing is giving me nostalgia for arcade games that were heavy on the polygons back in the day
  • Neon Abyss looks like a fun rogue-like loot-shooter and it’ll most likely drive me mad because it comes from the studio responsible for Overcooked

Quantum Error

Dustborn

Ghostrunner

Call of the Sea

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

Cygni: All Guns Blazing

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes

Hot Shots Racing

Cris Tales

Liberated

Neon Abyss

Skater XL

GTTOD

Walking

Space Crew

Maid of Sker

Remnant: Froms the Ashes – Subject 2923

The Captain is Dead

Main Assembly

Blankos: Block Party

Last Oasis

Wasteland 3

Remothered: Broken Porcelain

Werewolf: The Apocalypse

Rogue Company

Disintegration

Paradise Lost

Operation Tango

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Serial Cleaners

Last Updated: June 15, 2020

