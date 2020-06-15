Future Games Show round-up – 30 fresh trailers show off every upcoming game that you can look forward to

With all June operating as a same same but different but same month, I’m starting to think that Critical Hit needs to get into the game reveal livestream gig come June 2021. But y’know, like super-ironically and stuff. Imagine it! The reveal of a new Fony Pay Station console! Game reveals drenched up from the deepest depths of Steam’s asset-flipping scum looking to make a quick buck! Oh hell yes, I think I need to make a plan.

Until then, feast your eyes on everything that Games Radar had to show off with their Future Games Show! Hot off a weekend that included the neatest of streams from PC Gamer and the Guerrilla Collective, here’s a massive dump of all the game trailers that popped up on that stream and that I didn’t cover because the time zone difference meant that it took place from an ungodly hour.

Some quick highlights from the show in case you don’t feel like watching 30 trailers:

Quantum Error looks like an amazing thrill-chiller that’ll be crawling on to PS5

Dustborn has a unique cel-shaded look that still comes off as unique and features a blend of drama, choices and robots

Ghostrunner still looks rad as heck as you juggle acrobatics with slick action

Cygni: All Guns Blazing may just be the prettiest bullet hell game ever made

Hot Shots Racing is giving me nostalgia for arcade games that were heavy on the polygons back in the day

Neon Abyss looks like a fun rogue-like loot-shooter and it’ll most likely drive me mad because it comes from the studio responsible for Overcooked

Quantum Error

Dustborn

Ghostrunner

Call of the Sea

Sherlock Holmes: Chapter One

Cygni: All Guns Blazing

Morbid: The Seven Acolytes

Hot Shots Racing

Cris Tales

Liberated

Neon Abyss

Skater XL

GTTOD

Walking

Space Crew

Maid of Sker

Remnant: Froms the Ashes – Subject 2923

The Captain is Dead

Main Assembly

Blankos: Block Party

Last Oasis

Wasteland 3

Remothered: Broken Porcelain

Werewolf: The Apocalypse

Rogue Company

Disintegration

Paradise Lost

Operation Tango

Kena: Bridge of Spirits

Serial Cleaners

Last Updated: