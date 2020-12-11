Game Awards 2020: All the big announcements and game reveals

In an era where E3 has become an irrelevant dinosaur that hasn’t managed to keep up with the times, the Game Awards have become a spiritual successor of sorts. While the annual night of kudos is rightfully aimed at highlighting the best games, developers, and people within the game industry, it has also become a showcase of what the year ahead has to offer.

Sometimes those announcements are huge, like Microsoft showing off the Xbox Series X console at the 2019 Game Awards. Sometimes they’re smaller, but having the chance to show off a new game to a wider audience still helps deliver that feeling of hype that has been missing for far too long now. Last night had plenty of announcements, and while only a handful of them were whoa-level announcements, combined they still made for one heck of a show.

Crimson Desert looks like a fantasy epic

Crimson Desert, a new next-gen game from South Korea (Pearl Abyss) #TheGameAwards pic.twitter.com/sDXCjruPtR — Nibel (@Nibellion) December 11, 2020

It’s a next-gen game from South Korean studio Pearl Abyss.

Perfect Dark is finally making a comeback

New studio The Initiative will be handling this one, which takes place in a buggered world that is now under the control of mega-corporations. Surely they have our best interests at heart?

Sephiroth is coming to Super Smash Bros. Ultimate

MAMA MIA HE JUST KILLED MARIO!

Fortnite is adding a Master Chief skin

Finish the fight, then do the Floss.

Here’s a very short Dragon Age 4 trailer

Ah EA, always with the teases.

And here’s also a short Mass Effect trailer

Casy Hudson may be gone, but the franchise will live on so long as the joke about me accidentally causing my waifu Tali to jump off a cliff stays relevant.

The Callisto Protocol is a new space horror game from the creator of Dead Space

Glen Schofield, the dude responsible for all your nightmares in the late 2000s thanks to Dead Space, is back with another slice of horror in space. The difference this time? He’s aiming to make the “single most scariest game” of all time.

Vin Diesel’s in the sequel to ARK: Survival Evolved

I live my life a quarter of a grind at a time. When the heck am I getting my Wheelman 2 huh?

Open Roads looks like a great road trip mystery game

Tacoma studio Fullbright is back, this time with a game that stars a mother and her daughter as they take to the roads and find out the truth behind a grandmother who was apparently involved in all kinds of crime shenanigans.

Season is a more relaxing road trip game but…

You’re on a bicycle. Awesome!

Road 96 is also a road trip game!

But a more serious one as you try to get the heck out of a dangerous country ruined by war.

Turtle Rock is back to doing what it does best in Back 4 Blood

There have been a ton of Left 4 Dead spiritual successors over the years, but the daddy of the genre is taking its own stab at its greatest creation with an effort that looks to be bigger and bloodier than everything else before it.

Disco Elysium: The Final Cut

A free update on PC will add new quests and voice acting to an already incredible RPG, ahead of its release on console in 2021.

Among Us is adding a new airship map

☀️ THE AIRSHIP – A new map coming early 2021 ☀️



Prepare yourselves, crewmates. This upcoming (free!) map will include:

🔹 all new tasks

🔹 your choice of what room to start in

🔹 ladders?!

🔹 and more?



But don't forget about those Impostors lurking around… pic.twitter.com/IU2HJGuyEY December 11, 2020

Nothing sus here

Finally, a new Evil Dead game

Say it with me now: GROOVY!

Take to the skies and fight dragons in Century: Age of Ashes

Panxer dragoon Stans are going to be very happy after seeing this trailer.

Returnal will be out in March

Housemarque, the studio behind some of the best games of the previous console generation, will be doing the time warp in March for its creepy new action game.

Super Meat Boy Forever is out on December 23

Told you it would happen in 2020! Super Meat Boy Forever coming to the Epic Games Store December 23rd! pic.twitter.com/acxkrqfwl0 — Team Meat (@SuperMeatBoy) December 11, 2020

Ending the year on a high note, the meatiest sequel is finally ready to bring high steaks to the Epic Games Store.

Falls Guys kicks off a third season soon

December 15, to be exact. We all still hate that one game.

The Yakuza saga is coming to Xbox Game Pass on PC, Windows 10, and Steam

We’re excited to announce that the entire mainline Kiryu Yakuza saga will soon be available on Xbox Game Pass, Windows 10, and Steam!



🐉 The Yakuza Remastered Collection (Yakuza 3, 4, and 5 also available separately) – Jan 28, 2021



🐉 Yakuza 6: The Song of Life – Mar 25, 2021 pic.twitter.com/Xg1ORNE6xv — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) December 11, 2020

NANI?!

Look at the size of this Rabbit’s giant arm in FIST

That's it, that's the story

Evil West

From the team behind the delightfully silly Shadow Dragon games, comes a new Wild West tale that all about the classic conflict between cowboys and vampires. Wait what?

League of Legends single-player game Ruined King has a new trailer.

It’ll be out next year on PC and consoles.

Elder Scrolls Online is going to hell

Specifically the hellish part of Oblivion from The Elder Scrolls IV.

Warframe is adding weapons from Unreal Tournament

UNSTOPPABLE! And that was it on the announcement front.

