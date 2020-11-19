Game awards 2020 – Hades, The Last of Us Part II, and Ghost of Tsushima lead the nominees

There’s no shortage of game awards come the end of the year, such as the prestigious Critical Hit Awards that will be broadcast from my iconic kitchen at the end of the year. Will Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance and Final Fantasy 8 take home all the words for the tenth year on the trot? All signs say yes. While it’s not as nice as our event, Geoff Keighley’s little Game Awards show hasn’t done too badly over the last couple of years.

It has become an annual treat, a hub for enthusiastic game developers telling the Oscars to get stuffed, and also home to a few big reveals! Last year saw the Xbox Series X unveiled in all of its monolithic glory on the Game Awards stage, so who knows what this year will bring? In terms of actual game awards, this year may be the toughest yet for the industry due to it ending the current console generation on a high note usually reserved for eunuchs in a choir.

Some games are lined up for multiple awards, such as the superb Hades, the spectacular Ghost of Tsushima, and my favourite golf game, The Last of Us Part II. This year’s breakout hits also include Fall Guys and Among Us, and there’s nothing sus about that. Here’s the full list of nominees for the show, which will be livestreamed on December 10:

Game of the Year

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Best Game Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

The Last of Us Part II

Best Narrative

13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

The Last of Us Part II

Best Art Direction

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Ghost of Tsushima

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Best Score And Music

Doom Eternal

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Hades

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

The Last of Us Part II

Best Audio Design

Doom Eternal

Half-Life: Alyx

Ghost of Tsushima

Resident Evil 3

The Last of Us Part II

Best Performance

Ashley Johnson as Ellie (The Last of Us Part II)

Laura Bailey as Abby (The Last of Us Part II)

Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima)

Logan Cunningham as Hades (Hades)

Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)

Games For Impact

If Found…

Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition

Spiritfarer

Tell Me Why

Through the Darkest of Times

Best Ongoing

Apex Legends

Call of Duty: Warzone

Destiny 2

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Best Indie

Carrion

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Hades

Spelunky 2

Spiritfarer

Best Mobile Game

Among Us

Call of Duty Mobile

Genshin Impact

Legends of Runterra

Pokemon Cafe Mix

Best Community Support

Apex Legends

Destiny 2

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Fortnite

No Man’s Sky

Valorant

Best VR/AR

Dreams

Half-Life: Alyx

Marvel’s Iron Man VR

Star Wars: Squadrons

The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners

Innovation In Accessibility

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Grounded

Hyperoot

The Last of Us Part II

Watch Dogs: Legion

Best Action

Doom Eternal

Hades

Half-Life: Alyx

Nioh 2

Streets of Rage 4

Best Action/Adventure

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla

Ghost of Tsushima

Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales

Ori and the Will of the Wisps

Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order

The Last of Us Part II

Best Role Playing

Final Fantasy VII Remake

Genshin Impact

Persona 5 Royal

Wasteland 3

Yakuza: Like A Dragon

Best Fighting

Granblue Fantasy: Versus

Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate

Street Fighter V: Champion Edition

One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows

Under Night In-Brith EXE: Late(CL-R)

Best Family

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit

Minecraft Dungeons

Paper Mario: The Origami King

Best Sim/Strategy

Crusader Kings III

Desperados III

Gear Tactics

Minecraft Flight Simulator

XCOM: Chimera Squad

Best Sports/Racing

Dirt 5

F1 2020

FIFA 21

NBA 2K21

Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2

Best Multiplayer

Among Us

Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Call of Duty: Warzone

Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout

Valorant

Content Creator of the Year

Alanah Pearce

Jay Ann Lopez

Nickmercs

TimTheTatMan

Valkyrae

Best Debut Game

Carrion

Mortal Shell

Raji: An Ancient Epic

Roki

Phasmophobia

Best Esports Athlete

Ian “Crimsix” Porter (Call of Duty)

Heo “Showmaker” Su (League of Legends)

Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu (League of Legends)

Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)

Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut (CS:GO)

Best Esports Coach

Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (CS:GO)

Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park (Overwatch League)

Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (League of Legends)

Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min (League of Legends)

Raymond “Rambo” Lussier (Call of Duty)

Best Esports Event

Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO)

Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)

IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)

League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)

Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)

Best Esports Game

Call of Duty: Modern Warfare

Counter-Strike: Global Offensives

Fortnite

League of Legends

Valorant

Best Esports Host

Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez

Alex “Machine” Richardson

Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere

James “Dash” Patterson

Jorien “Sheever” Van Der Heijden

Best Esports Team

Damwon Gaming (League of Legends)

Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)

G2 Esports (League of Legends)

San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League

Team Secret (DOTA 2)

