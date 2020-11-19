Game awards 2020 – Hades, The Last of Us Part II, and Ghost of Tsushima lead the nominees

There’s no shortage of game awards come the end of the year, such as the prestigious Critical Hit Awards that will be broadcast from my iconic kitchen at the end of the year. Will Metal Gear Rising: Revengeance and Final Fantasy 8 take home all the words for the tenth year on the trot? All signs say yes. While it’s not as nice as our event, Geoff Keighley’s little Game Awards show hasn’t done too badly over the last couple of years.
It has become an annual treat, a hub for enthusiastic game developers telling the Oscars to get stuffed, and also home to a few big reveals! Last year saw the Xbox Series X unveiled in all of its monolithic glory on the Game Awards stage, so who knows what this year will bring? In terms of actual game awards, this year may be the toughest yet for the industry due to it ending the current console generation on a high note usually reserved for eunuchs in a choir.
Some games are lined up for multiple awards, such as the superb Hades, the spectacular Ghost of Tsushima, and my favourite golf game, The Last of Us Part II. This year’s breakout hits also include Fall Guys and Among Us, and there’s nothing sus about that. Here’s the full list of nominees for the show, which will be livestreamed on December 10:
Game of the Year
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Game Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Narrative
- 13 Sentinels: Aegis Rim
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Art Direction
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Score And Music
- Doom Eternal
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Hades
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Audio Design
- Doom Eternal
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Resident Evil 3
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Performance
- Ashley Johnson as Ellie (The Last of Us Part II)
- Laura Bailey as Abby (The Last of Us Part II)
- Daisuke Tsuji as Jin Sakai (Ghost of Tsushima)
- Logan Cunningham as Hades (Hades)
- Nadji Jeter as Miles Morales (Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales)
Games For Impact
- If Found…
- Kentucky Route Zero: TV Edition
- Spiritfarer
- Tell Me Why
- Through the Darkest of Times
Best Ongoing
- Apex Legends
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Destiny 2
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
Best Indie
- Carrion
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Hades
- Spelunky 2
- Spiritfarer
Best Mobile Game
- Among Us
- Call of Duty Mobile
- Genshin Impact
- Legends of Runterra
- Pokemon Cafe Mix
Best Community Support
- Apex Legends
- Destiny 2
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Fortnite
- No Man’s Sky
- Valorant
Best VR/AR
- Dreams
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Marvel’s Iron Man VR
- Star Wars: Squadrons
- The Walking Dead: Saints & Sinners
Innovation In Accessibility
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Grounded
- Hyperoot
- The Last of Us Part II
- Watch Dogs: Legion
Best Action
- Doom Eternal
- Hades
- Half-Life: Alyx
- Nioh 2
- Streets of Rage 4
Best Action/Adventure
- Assassin’s Creed Valhalla
- Ghost of Tsushima
- Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales
- Ori and the Will of the Wisps
- Star Wars: Jedi Fallen Order
- The Last of Us Part II
Best Role Playing
- Final Fantasy VII Remake
- Genshin Impact
- Persona 5 Royal
- Wasteland 3
- Yakuza: Like A Dragon
Best Fighting
- Granblue Fantasy: Versus
- Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate
- Street Fighter V: Champion Edition
- One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows
- Under Night In-Brith EXE: Late(CL-R)
Best Family
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Crash Bandicoot 4: It’s About Time
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Mario Kart Live: Home Circuit
- Minecraft Dungeons
- Paper Mario: The Origami King
Best Sim/Strategy
- Crusader Kings III
- Desperados III
- Gear Tactics
- Minecraft Flight Simulator
- XCOM: Chimera Squad
Best Sports/Racing
- Dirt 5
- F1 2020
- FIFA 21
- NBA 2K21
- Tony Hawk’s Pro Skater 1+2
Best Multiplayer
- Among Us
- Animal Crossing: New Horizons
- Call of Duty: Warzone
- Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout
- Valorant
Content Creator of the Year
- Alanah Pearce
- Jay Ann Lopez
- Nickmercs
- TimTheTatMan
- Valkyrae
Best Debut Game
- Carrion
- Mortal Shell
- Raji: An Ancient Epic
- Roki
- Phasmophobia
Best Esports Athlete
- Ian “Crimsix” Porter (Call of Duty)
- Heo “Showmaker” Su (League of Legends)
- Kim “Canyon” Geon-Bu (League of Legends)
- Anthony “Shotzzy” Cuevas-Castro (Call of Duty)
- Matthieu “Zywoo” Herbaut (CS:GO)
Best Esports Coach
- Danny “Zonic” Sorensen (CS:GO)
- Dae-Hee “Crusty” Park (Overwatch League)
- Fabian “Grabbz” Lohmann (League of Legends)
- Lee “Zefa” Jae-Min (League of Legends)
- Raymond “Rambo” Lussier (Call of Duty)
Best Esports Event
- Blast Premier: Spring 2020 European Finals (CS:GO)
- Call of Duty League Championship 2020 (Call of Duty)
- IEM Katowice 2020 (CS:GO)
- League of Legends World Championship 2020 (League of Legends)
- Overwatch League Grand Finals 2020 (Overwatch)
Best Esports Game
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
- Counter-Strike: Global Offensives
- Fortnite
- League of Legends
- Valorant
Best Esports Host
- Alex “Goldenboy” Mendez
- Alex “Machine” Richardson
- Eefje “Sjokz” Depoortere
- James “Dash” Patterson
- Jorien “Sheever” Van Der Heijden
Best Esports Team
- Damwon Gaming (League of Legends)
- Dallas Empire (Call of Duty)
- G2 Esports (League of Legends)
- San Francisco Shock (Overwatch League
- Team Secret (DOTA 2)
Last Updated: November 19, 2020