Gamers are mad that Aloy has realistic cheeks in Horizon Forbidden West

A jaunt into a post-apocalyptic setting where mankind’s throne at the top of the food chain has been usurped by robot dinosaurs sounds like a fun time, but I regret to inform you that Horizon Forbidden West is already dead in the water. All thanks to developer Guerilla Studios deciding to give the protagonist, Aloy, slightly more realistic cheeks.

The absolute cheek of it all.

It’s Monday morning and I crap thee not, people are upset that Aloy’s character model now has a more natural and rounder face instead of sharp cheekbones that can be used to headbutt-slash anyone who gets in her way. Last week’s State of Play that provided a deeper dive into Horizon Forbidden West may be one of the most-watched episodes after a single day, but there’s already a vocal minority that has taken an otherwise interesting discussion about how game developers are taking a more realistic approach to create their female protagonists and turning it into a fat-shaming exercise.

Crikey it’s too early for this level of stupid from a corner of the internet that was so angry about Mortal Kombat 11’s female characters being dressed up in glorious layers of fabric, that it resulted in a fatality being performed on their efforts to masturbate. Anyway, will Cheekgate have an effect on how the game plays? Probably not.

For every naysayer who reckons that having female protagonists who don’t look like Victoria’s Secret runway models will result in the death knell for a video game before it arrives, you just have to laugh and point them towards the lifetime sales of The Last of Us Part II and Mortal Kombat 11. Is Sony is prepping smaller cheek DLC, the marketing geniuses that will appeal to real gamers? That’s a definite maybe.

Horizon Forbidden West and its cheeky content will launch on PS4 and PS5 later this year.

Last Updated: