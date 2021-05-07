Gearbox CEO says a Borderlands spin-off isn’t in development currently

Borderlands 3 launched in 2019, rolled out a quartet of DLC expansions after arrival, and is currently available as a director’s cut featuring a whole bunch of extra content. It’s also a hugely successful game for developer Gearbox, having earned it rave reviews alongside dumptrucks of money. So what’s next for the franchise? Nothing at all.

With a big feature film on the way, you’d imagine that something was in development to strike when the iron is hot, with rumours already beginning to circulate that a new entry in the series is on the horizon. Gearbox CEO and occasional magician Randy Pitchford took to Twitter to address those whispers in the wind, throwing a whole bunch of “nah” on that fire.

“I am told of rumors that Gearbox is ‘assisting’ or ‘co-developing’ another Borderlands game (or a new spin-off game). These rumors are NOT accurate. Gearbox is lead dev of any future games in the Borderlands franchise (or any Borderlands adjacent games) with no co-development,” Pitchford said on Twitter.

The rumours originally kicked off with Gamereactor reporting that that a new Borderlands game is “much closer than you think,” and that the next entry in that universe would be a spin-off instead of a core numbered entry. Reporter Jeff Grubb, he of the infamous games mess, also mentioned that a Borderlands spin-off was in development, with Gearbox having a hand in its development. Pitchford did say that Gearbox is “definitely working on some amazing stuff” which will “surprise and delight you.”

It probably won’t be Bulletstorm: Death of the Killed Dicks, but a guy can dream.

Gearbox is having a great time right now. Even though it was recently acquired by Embracer Group, its business as usual for the company as its 500 employees across two studios work on projects, and the upcoming Borderlands movie has started shooting. I can’t believe that the film is even happening, much less that it has a cast that includes Jamie Lee Curtis as Patricia Tannis, Cate Blanchett as Lilith, Kevin Hart as Roland, and Jack Black as Claptrap. What a weird time to be alive.

Last Updated: