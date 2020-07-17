Ghost of Tsushima – The Spirit of Yarikawa’s Vengeance quest mythic quest guide

If there’s something strange in your feudal Japan neighbourhood, who ya gonna call? Ghost of Tsushima busters! Someone’s been up to mischief in the ruins of Old Yarikawa, and only Jin can stop the culprit. While earning a nice new set of moves in the process! The Spirit of Yarikawa’s Vengeance mythic quest will unlock a rapid-strike attack for Jin where he can slash away three times at enemies once he has enough resolve.

Feel like getting the sharpest of upgrades? Here’s how you can get an edge in this tricky guide.

Find the musician in Yarikawa

Search Old Yarikawa for smoke

You’ll need to do this step several times, as the smoke is usually hidden by a few obstacles. Here’s a quick rundown of where to go:

Travel to the Garden of the Gods

Head on back to Old Yarikawa’s main section, look for the field filled with whit flowers and a few leftover residents, and prepare to fight!

Defeat the Spirit of Yarikawa

Sounds easy enough. All you have to do is stand your ground against the vengeance-fueled spirit who has a bone to pick with the Sakai family, and you’ll learn the super duper Omukade’s Revenge attack once your duel has concluded. Yarikawa’s final spectre will be put to rest, and then it’s back into the fray to save all of Tsushima from the Mongol hordes.

