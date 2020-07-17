Home Gaming Ghost of Tsushima – The Spirit of Yarikawa’s Vengeance quest mythic quest guide

Ghost of Tsushima – The Spirit of Yarikawa’s Vengeance quest mythic quest guide

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on July 17, 2020
1 min read
0
GOT Yarikawa revenge (16)

If there’s something strange in your feudal Japan neighbourhood, who ya gonna call? Ghost of Tsushima busters! Someone’s been up to mischief in the ruins of Old Yarikawa, and only Jin can stop the culprit. While earning a nice new set of moves in the process! The Spirit of Yarikawa’s Vengeance mythic quest will unlock a rapid-strike attack for Jin where he can slash away three times at enemies once he has enough resolve.

Feel like getting the sharpest of upgrades? Here’s how you can get an edge in this tricky guide.

Find the musician in Yarikawa

GOT Yarikawa revenge (17)

Search Old Yarikawa for smoke

You’ll need to do this step several times, as the smoke is usually hidden by a few obstacles. Here’s a quick rundown of where to go:

GOT Yarikawa revenge (18)
GOT Yarikawa revenge (19)
GOT Yarikawa revenge (21)
GOT Yarikawa revenge (22)
GOT Yarikawa revenge (26)
GOT Yarikawa revenge (24)
GOT Yarikawa revenge (23)
GOT Yarikawa revenge (27)

Travel to the Garden of the Gods

GOT Yarikawa revenge (14)

Head on back to Old Yarikawa’s main section, look for the field filled with whit flowers and a few leftover residents, and prepare to fight!

Defeat the Spirit of Yarikawa

GOT Yarikawa revenge (15)

Sounds easy enough. All you have to do is stand your ground against the vengeance-fueled spirit who has a bone to pick with the Sakai family, and you’ll learn the super duper Omukade’s Revenge attack once your duel has concluded. Yarikawa’s final spectre will be put to rest, and then it’s back into the fray to save all of Tsushima from the Mongol hordes.

Last Updated: July 17, 2020

Check Also

Ghost of Tsushima – Where to find the Tadayori armour and become the best archer in the land

The best archery armour in Ghost of Tsushima also comes with a wonderfully silly hat. Here…