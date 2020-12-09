Halo Infinite planned for a third quarter 2021 release

Halo Infinite hasn’t exactly had the easiest of rides. It has been gossiped about, accused of only having cinematic trailers only for its gameplay trailer to be met with disappointment and, above everything else, a delay that caused it to miss the very console it was meant to be selling. While we knew it was being pushed into 2021, whereabouts in that year was still a mystery. To some extent, it still is. Fortunately, we’ve been able to reduce that field to “Fall 2021” which for us who live in the southern hemisphere usually equates to July, August or September.

This news comes to us by way of a blog post published by 343 Industries and written by Jospeh Staten, someone who’s been involved with Halo since the very start. They were part of Bungie when it made Halo: Combat Evolved, Halo 2, Halo 3, Halo 3: ODST and Halo Reach. Staten is a long-serving member of Master Chief and the gang and as creative director, he broke the silence as to when we could expect the game. “After Reach shipped, I became a Halo fan, cheering-on 343i from the sidelines. But I’ve spent the last four months immersing myself back into the Halo universe, and it’s my honor as creative director to help our team ship Halo Infinite in Fall 2021,” writes Staten.

The actual blog is massive as it delves into updates regarding the game’s art, design, multiplayer, and why Craig (not our one) looks like a goofball. What most of it boils down to is that after the gameplay trailer a few months ago and the feedback they got from it, 343 Industries decided that more work was needed. Staten also reassured fans that more consistent updates would arrive in the future to help keep the community informed.

