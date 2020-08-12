Halo Infinite won’t be an Xbox Series X launch game anymore

No Halo Infinite for you in 2020. Microsoft’s Xbox Series X console may be arriving in November (November 22, I’m calling it because I have a 1/31 chance in being right MATHS!), but it’ll be launching its first salvo in the next-generation of gaming without its biggest gun. Developer 343 Industries detailed in a blog post how multiple factors had led to the studio deciding to shift the release date on Halo Infinite, with the primary reason totally rhyming with Mozart Shy Teen.

“The decision to shift our release is the result of multiple factors that have contributed to development challenges, including the ongoing COVID-related impacts affecting us all this year,” said studio head Chris Lee in a blog post.

I want to acknowledge the hard work from our team at 343 Industries, who have remained committed to making a great game and finding solutions to development challenges. However, it is not sustainable for the well-being of our team or the overall success of the game to ship it this holiday. We know this will be disappointing to many of you and we all share in that sentiment. The passion and support the community has shown over the years has been incredible and inspiring. We wanted nothing more than to play our game with the community this holiday. The extra time will let us finish the critical work necessary to deliver the most ambitious Halo game ever at the quality we know our fans expect.

And that’s perfectly understandable! The wellbeing of people always takes precedence over video games. Halo Infinite was recently shown off during an Xbox Series X showcase, and while the game’s art design is definitely leaning heavily on the style of the original game as it goes back to basics, not everyone is happy with the visuals that they say aren’t up to scratch for what should be a next-gen game built to last for a decade.

Last Updated: