Here are all the games announced during Nintendo’s Mini Direct yesterday

It feels like every week there’s some new leaker (gross) who’s out on Twitter talking about a new rumour of an upcoming Nintendo Direct and, more often than not, those reports turn into nothing. However yesterday, the rumours circulating throughout the week actually resulted in something. I mean, it wasn’t a Nintendo Direct but it was a Mini Direct. That’s still something, right? In case you missed it, there weren’t too many major announcements, nor were there Nintendo developed games, but still some cool ones that you might be interested in. Here’s a round-up of all the games (and trailers) announced during the stream.

Puyo Puyo Tetris 2

What’s better than Puyo Puyo? Tetris. What’s better than Tetris? Puyo Puyo Tetris. The first game is beloved for being a really strong puzzle game with some stylish visuals and some incredibly cute characters, so a second entry into the franchise is generating all kinds of hype. Four-player online modes, a fleshed out campaign and a “Skill Battle” mode made this the stand out announcement.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory

Sure, let’s just keep giving Kingdom Hearts even more stupidly named games. Melody of Memory is a rhythm game using Kingdom Hearts characters but the main part of the Switch announcement was local multiplayer with up to 8 players called “Free For All” mode.

Fuser

Make music with your buds in Harmonix’s Fuser which is being ported over to the Switch. Spin the decks with your friends and feel like you’re playing a less fun version of DJ Hero (probably). Shout out to the trailer for including some Carley Rae Jepsen in there.

Taiko No Tatsujin: Rhythmic Adventure Pack

I have no idea what this is but apparently it’s about playing drums and the double pack of games includes 130 songs so I’m sure someone is stoked to have this on Switch.

Just Dance 2021

You know what this is and if you don’t know by now, just Google dancing Panda and you’ll figure it out.

Collection of Saga Final Fantasy Legend

Gathering the first three Final Fantasy games released on the Game Boy, these ports looks old, sound old and no doubt evoke all kinds of nostalgia for those who cared for them

Big Rumble Boxing: Creed Champions

A very long name for what is really just Fight Night with less recognisable personalities (at least I didn’t recognise any of them), this boxing game features a full-on campaign about a plucky boxer rising through the ranks to become champion. Kind of sounds familiar but I just can’t figure out why…

There were some other games that were revealed but, honestly, I didn’t feel like they were worth full-on trailer embeds. Those other titles include Jump Force Deluxe Edition, releasing on 28 August, Final Fantasy Crystal Chronicles Remastered coming on 27 August, Minecraft Dungeons on 8 September and Captain Tsubasa: Rise of New Champions on 28 August. You can see all of those in the full Nintendo Direct Mini here.

Last Updated: