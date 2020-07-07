Hollow Knight: Silksong drops its fourth and final character and it’s pretty heart-breaking

No one on the Critical Hit team is more excited about Hollow Knight: Silksong than me. What was initially meant to be a large chunk of DLC for the already stuffed with content Hollow Knight grew so large in its scope that developer Team Cherry thought it would be better to just keep going and turn Silksong into a full-blown sequel and bless them for it. Over the past few weeks, the developers have been teasing out new characters that players will be able to discover throughout their return journey into Hallownest. I think that will be the case anyway, we don’t actually know the setting yet so I’m taking a guess here.

While we’ve already been treated to images and some cryptic dialogue for characters like the Huntress and Grindle, Seth is the latest bug to join the nest and the story behind his creation…well, it’s pretty damn sad. See Seth, a powerful guardian of The Citadel, was designed and named after a Hollow Knight fan who just recently lost his battle with cancer. Through the good folks at the Marty Lyons Foundation, Seth was able to meet Team Cherry and have his creation immortalised in Silksong which is both incredibly sad yet also lovely.

Seth’s character description reads as:

An eternal protector, waiting amidst tangled roots at the base of the Citadel. He guards a secret long forgotten and will attack any who stray too close. Imbued with stamina and strength beyond a normal bug, he strikes up close or from a distance with blinding speed. With unwavering devotion, this ancient guardian will fight until the very end, and beyond. Many of the Citadel’s caste have fallen to this deadly warrior. Those who encounter him should turn back, or else prepare for a vicious battle.

Last week a band of travelling fleas was also shown off and they look utterly adorable, but I’m afraid that’s it for Silksong news for the time being. Team Cherry has confirmed that folks won’t have to go about solving hectic riddles when they get around to announcing Silksong’s release date but when such an announcement will be, is still unknown.

