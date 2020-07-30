Horizon: Zero Dawn – Here’s the minimum and recommended PC requirements

Four years after release, Horizon: Zero Dawn still looks damn good on PlayStation 4. Guerrilla’s first game after many a year spent on the Killzone franchise set the benchmark for Sony’s first-party offerings when it was released several years ago: A sandbox with soul, the saturation of the visuals dialled up to 11 and a world filled with all manner of time-sink activities to engage in.

It’s finally coming to PC next week, and provided that you have a decent rig you’ll be able to play it with fancy features such as ultra-wide support, unlocked frame-rates and dynamic foliage. It’s like regular foliage, but DYNAMIC!

Minimum Requirements

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Processor: Intel Core [email protected] or AMD FX [email protected]

Memory: 8 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 780 (3 GB) or AMD Radeon R9 290 (4GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

Recommended

Requires a 64-bit processor and operating system

OS: Windows 10 64-bits

Processor: Intel Core [email protected] or Ryzen 5 [email protected]

Memory: 16 GB RAM

Graphics: Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 (6 GB) or AMD Radeon RX 580 (8GB)

DirectX: Version 12

Storage: 100 GB available space

You’ll also grab some free DLC for the PC version of Horizon: Zero Dawn, such as The Frozen Wilds expansion, the Carja Storm Ranger Outfit and Carja Mighty Bow, Carja Trader Pack, Banuk Trailblazer Outfit, and Banuk Culling Bow, Banuk Traveller Pack, Nora Keeper Pack and a digital artbook. Not a bad deal for one of Sony’s best. If this is the latest of several games to eventually trickle onto PC (such as the recently released Death Stranding), then I genuinely can’t wait for this crowd to get their hands on Ghost of Tsushima in 2023.

