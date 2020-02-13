Infinity Ward apologises for Modern Warfare’s gargantuan patches

If you play Call of Duty: Modern Warfare, then you’ll already know that the game’s patches have become unbearable. They’re annoying enough for those on uncapped fibre, but for people with any sort of limited connection, they must be despised. That’s because they’re not just frequent, but often clock in at dozens of Gigabytes. The latest one clocked in PlayStation 4 was 51 GB and a frankly ludicrous 68 GB on PC and Xbox One. That’s fine and well, but there was a 50Gb patch just a few weeks ago.

Whenever I open my BattleNet client, I seem to be stuck with a 50GB+ patch. Players have started becoming naturally aggrieved by this. Production director on Modern Warfare at Infinity Ward Paul Haile took to Twitter to apologise to fans for the increasingly large updates.

“…as we push season 2 live I just want to apologize about the download size of this update. We’re constantly trying to fight back against both download size and disk footprint and in this case we’re re-sending new asset packs to reduce the overall size of the game. This is what has caused the update today to be so big. After today’s download you should see that, even though we’ve added season 2 and the associated content for it, the overall size of the game should shrink a little on your local hard drive.”

Haile asserts that future updates to the game won’t be as big, thanks to some tweaks to how data is set up in the game.

“In addition to this update keeping the disk footprint from increasing, we’re also taking this opportunity to set up the data up for better overall management to try and keep future updates from being this large, even during a season rollout.”

On the console versions, there’ll also be some sortof DLC management system to keep the game’s footprint smaller.

“Additionally, in a future update we’re going to also be adding a DLC pack management screen for console users, to allow you to pick and choose which DLC packs you want keep, and remove the others to recover more space as well.”

For the full patch notes for this week’s update, head here.

