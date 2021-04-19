It looks like Apex Legends next character has leaked a whole two seasons early

Despite having just reached 100 million players, Apex Legends is clearly not about to slow down any time soon. If anything, by the looks of things they’re speeding everything up as details of Season 10’s legend has leaked online. What makes this surprising is that we haven’t even finished Season 8 yet so clearly the developers are working well in advance (if the leak turns out to be true). Apex Legends data miner Biast12 discovered what appears to be information on Pariah, with some screenshots revealing the legend’s abilities, the name of some legendary skins but not much else.

Pariah Abilities 🙂



Ultimate:

Pariah activates a SDM device releasing a flurry of steam in all directions but becomes unable to move, Steam causes burn damage directly to health



Tactical and Passive under this tweet↓↓↓ pic.twitter.com/qp7xpB8cP3 — Biast12 (Tobias) (@Biast12) April 14, 2021

From the sounds of things, Pariah will be both a support character as well as provide light DPS with a positional alt that seems to be designed around displacing teams. Pariah’s passive ability allows them to see enemy health bars and protects them against stuns and rival Pariah’s ultimate ability, according to the screenshot, is a device that releases “a flurry of steam in all directions but becomes unable to move.” That steam does damage directly to HP rather than armour. The fact that you can’t move it means you’ll likely need to be setting up effectively to really make the most out of the ult. Lastly, Pariah’s tactical ability is a thrown sonar device that reveals the location of enemies with its range (once it’s landed) for 15 seconds which is more than enough time to capitalise on your information.

According to Biast12, Pariah is a while off as the next hero is seemingly the rumoured Valk who was teased in the 100 million player celebration video as a shadowy figure using an upward glide ability. Clearly, Respawn has a decent amount of juice in the tank if they’re staying this far ahead of the curve and why shouldn’t they? Apex Legends is still the best battle royale out there and at the rate it’s going, it’ll likely hold that position for quite some time.

