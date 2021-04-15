Apex Legends hits major milestone: 100 million players!

Apex Legends is, by many, agreed to be the best Battle Royale shooter currently on the market. You have your Fortnites and your Warzones but nothing feels as good to play as Apex. A surprise reveal and launch within the space of a week back in 2019, Apex Legends has just surpassed a rather impressive milestone: 100 million players. That’s no small feat when you consider the kind of competition it’s going up against regularly. While Respawn Entertainment are well-respected developers, their shooters Titanfall 1 and 2 weren’t really mainstream hits, so going up against the likes of a Call of Duty is impressive.

100 million strong, and we're just getting started. Thank you, Legends! ❤️ pic.twitter.com/FlINru0lx5 — Apex Legends (@PlayApex) April 14, 2021

Respawn Entertainment released a brief clip thanking players for sticking around for so long, highlighting a bunch of streamers playing the game. Frankly, who cares about any of that. The only thing we should care about is a weird moment at the end when Mirage looks up a shadow figure leaping from a ledge who then proceeds to… fly upwards briefly. Which is very strange because currently no hero in Apex Legends has the ability to glide; Horizon can control her air movement more tightly than the others and Octane has the double jump off a jump pad but that movement looked… new.

It’s possible that Respawn is already teasing the addition of a new Legend, which would make sense given that the current season is roughly 20 days from wrapping up. The next season of Apex Legends has been teased to contain more Titanfall content than any other season in the game’s last two years so it could be that we see a familiar face make their way into the Apex games…

