It’s looking like SEGA is turning 2020 into the Year of Sonic

The publisher has announced that mid-way through every month of 2020 there will be a new announcement for Sonic the Hedgehog and his gang of pals.

It would seem to make sense that SEGA would try and stake its claims on Sonic in the Year of Our Lord 2020. It’s a good time to be the Blue Blur right about now, with the release of his first feature length film in just a few weeks being just bombarded with free press due to many questionable decisions. Sonic’s at the front of a lot of people’s minds right now, more so than usual. SEGA’s clearly trying to capitalise on all the divisive exposure lobbed in Sonic’s direction as it announces that throughout 2020 we’ll be met with a new piece of Sonic news on the 20th of every month. Which is great news for Sonic fans because now they’ll be able to get their Sonic fix from somewhere that’s not DeviantArt.

Announced via a press release on Japanese site PRTimes alongside a portal site that’s also in Japanese and unfortunately for you I’m not paid enough to translate it all for you. Do you own dirty work. If you do click through to the portal site you’ll be able to access some spiffy Sonic wallpapers and Twitter icons for anyone that wants to curse their Twitter feed even more than usual. We obviously have no idea what exactly the news announcements could be but given the high profile release of the Sonic movie, I can imagine a future where SEGA puts out a new Sonic game in 2020 alongside some smaller releases that I could see being exclusive to Japan.

I want to say that’s never been a better time to be a Sonic The Hedgehog fan but let’s all take a look around and be honest with ourselves, when is it every a good time to be a Sonic The Hedgehog fan?

