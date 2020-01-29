Latest Resident Evil 8 rumours over werewolves and ghosts could be from an earlier, ditched build of the game

Resident Evil 6 may have been Capcom’s virulent franchise at its lowest and most bloated point, but sweet T-Virus was its follow-up sequel Resident Evil 7 something else. A back to basics approach that slapped you in the face with tense first-person VR horror as you made your way through southern inhospitality, the game was a revelation and the shot in the arm that Capcom needed to set themselves back on the golden path of video game development.

Since then, they’ve been cranking out some stellar remakes for the most iconic chapters in the franchise with many a pundit presuming that Resident Evil 8 was being worked on in the background. Saw what’s the deal with the latest sequel then? Another return to more singular horror or a second effort at taking the idea of Resident Evil and adding some blockbuster flavour to it?

Regular leaker AestheticGamer claimed that Resident Evil 8 has indeed been in the works for a while, but yesterday saw a fresh batch of salt-pinching rumours make the rounds. According to YouTube Channel Residence of Evil, their sources at Biohazard Declassified claim that Resident Evil 8 will feature:

First-person game mode

Zombies are back

Ethan from Resident Evil 7 is the protagonist

There’s a new enemy type: Freakin’ werewolves

More like Beware-Wolves amirite

Chris Redfield will also return

According to Eurogamer, their own sources corroborated some of that info, such as the first-person perspective that helps to sell the idea of new Resident Evil entries sticking to that viewpoint so that they can differentiate themselves from the third-person remakes. Eurogamer also says that the player will have a nemesis of their own, a “female apparition which chases you through castle and village environments”.

And here’s where things get tricky. Cycling back to Aesthetic Gamer, the leaker took to Twitter yesterday and says that the recent leaks all point towards a very early build of Resident Evil 8 that didn’t exactly test well with audiences.

Me & the people who are sharing the RE8 rumor actually talked about this a few days ago, for the record I am certain the RE8 that's being talked about is not the final game and is probably what Capcom rebooted about half a year ago. I think Capcom did a vertical slice test with January 28, 2020

also aware that this isn't the direction the final RE8 is going in. And Capcom are deciding what to carry over and what to severely change about RE8's direction when rebooting it. — AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) January 28, 2020

being. This part is purely my speculation, but as these tests were done after RE8 had already been rebooted, I'm curious if Capcom wants to see if they can still do something with their work or not. That is one possibility. — AestheticGamer (@AestheticGamer1) January 28, 2020

So at this point, the salt still needs to be pinched because who knows. The idea of a B-movie Resident Evil may live on as a side-game in the series while Capcom sticks to what works for the main entries in the series, but for now the only way to truly know what’s going in that universe is to wait for an official reveal to drop.

