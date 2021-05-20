Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Remake locks instant fast-travel unless you have the Loftwing Amiibo

If you want to speed things up in Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Remake, then you’ll need to fork out for some additional cash. It seems that the remaster of the classic Wii game has locked its improved fast-travel feature behind an Amiibo… which doesn’t come with the game. While the actual Loftwing Amiibo is a beautifully designed figure, I doubt many folks will want to be forced into purchasing it just so they can move around the game faster. Skyward Sword already suffered from bloat and repetition, so leveraging this fault to incentivise customers to purchase a new Amiibo feels more than a little shady.

While many may have been confused by Nintendo announcing a remaster of one it’s less popular Legend of Zelda games, I was excited to see what it could do with Skyward Sword. Fix the mistakes of the past and maybe make something better than the original but as it turns out, that doesn’t appear to be the case. We currently don’t have a local price for the Loftwing Amiibo but you can grab it overseas for $24,99 andyou’ll likely be able to pick it up here for around R300 when it eventually does launch. Still, rather not have to pay all the cash to make use of a feature that fans have been requesting for ages.

The Legend Of Zelda: Skyward Sword HD Remake launches for Nintendo Switch on 16 July and features several improvements that aren’t locked behind an Amiibo. Improved graphics, enhanced motion controls and even a button-only control scheme for players on the Switch Lite.

