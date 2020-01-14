Marvel’s Avengers has been delayed to September 4

The hits sure do keep on coming today, right? Mere minutes after it was announced that Final Fantasy VII Remake would be delayed, Square Enix’s other game that was looking hot to trot is also going to be coming in a few months late. Not content with the merely cosmetic comparisons to Destiny, Marvel’s Avengers will be copying the usual release date of new Destiny content by dropping its original May 15 release date for September 4 instead.

“At Crystal Dynamics our ambition has always been to deliver the ultimate Avengers gaming experience,” Crystal Dynamics studio co-heads Scot Amos and Ron Rosenberg wrote in a press statement.

In order to achieve that goal, we have made the difficult decision to move the release date of Marvel’s Avengers to September 4, 2020. As fans ourselves, it’s an honour and a privilege to work with these legendary characters and we know what these Super Heroes mean to us and True Believers around the world. When we set out to bring you our vision for Marvel’s Avengers, we committed to delivering an original story-driven campaign, engaging co-op, and compelling content for years to come. To that end, we will spend this additional development time focusing on fine tuning and polishing the game to the high standards our fans expect and deserve. The worldwide teams working on Marvel’s Avengers sincerely appreciate the support you’ve shown us. We thrive on your enthusiasm and feedback and we can’t wait to show you more. We apologize for the delay. We’re confident it will be worth the wait.

Marvel’s Avengers originally had little in the way of competition save for The Last of Us Part 2, although who knows what other games would announce a May release date between now and then. With their current trajectory, the Crystal Dynamics game will head into largely uncharted waters for the year ahead as Earth’s mightiest mortals look to spend a little bit more time assembling their forces. Which will hopefully result in Captain America’s costume getting tweaked so that it doesn’t resemble a lumpy sack of patriotic potatoes.

