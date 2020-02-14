Marvel’s Avengers will have early access if you buy the super duper versions of the game

Marvel’s Avengers will have early access if you buy the super duper versions of the game

There’s a new trailer out right now for Marvel Avengers, one that focuses on just what it is that makes each member of Earth’s mightiest mortals so powerful and unique:

Captain America can hit stuff real good with his shield

The Hulk can hit stuff real good with his fists

Iron Man can hit stuff real good with his armour and gadgets

Black Widow can hit stuff real good with her feet

Thor can hit stuff real good with his hammer

Ms. Marvel can hit stuff real good with her embiggened fists

I’m starting to sense a pattern here. Anyway, here’s the trailer:

The real story from all this? Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics are looking to push two special editions on fans, each one giving a three day headstart to the action within and free access to the upcoming beta if you throw in a pre-order as well. BUY. CONSUME. OBEY. The deluxe edition nets you the following goodies:

Exclusive Obsidian Outfit pack (six hero outfits)

Six exclusive Obsidian nameplates

72-hour early access

While the proper Collector’s Edition comes with all the following and a hearty meh from us:

A 12” statue of Captain America designed by Gentle Giant

A copy of the Deluxe Edition

Exclusive SteelBook case

Hulk Bobblehead

Mjolnir Keychain

Black Widow’s Belt Buckle

Iron Man’s Prototype Amor Blueprints

Kamala Khan’s Honorary Avenger Pin

Commemorative Avengers group photo

Pre-ordering via the PlayStation Store will also result in an exclusive emote in the form of a Ms. Marvel “Talk to the Hand” gesture and a fancy Hex pattern logo dynamic theme. The digital edition on PS4 also includes an exclusive Ms. Marvel nameplate and 1000 credits for customising your supehero of choice.

Marvel’s Avengers lands on PC, PS4, Stadia and Xbox One on September 4. Rumours of a super-duper Mjolnir edition that can only be lifted by one worthy fanboy who resists the urge to tell comic book readers that Donny Cates’ new Thor series is Hemsworth a read, are so far unsubstantiated.

