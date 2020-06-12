Marvel’s Spider-Man: Miles Morales is an expansion and a remaster of the 2018 webhead game

Foret about Rockstar Games pulling a fast one by convincing everyone that GTA 6 was coming (LOL AS IF SUCKAS!), and the real first game that Sony showed off last night was simply…amazing. Hot off the success of Marvel’s Spider-Man, and fans wanted more. Like a video game obsessed version of J. Jonah Jameson, they wanted more Spider-Man games dammit!

From the look of things last night, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is that game. Featuring New York’s newest web-slinger as he takes to the streets and skyscrapers, the idea of Miles Morales continuing to shine as the Spider-Man for a new generation hit a homerun straight out of Yankee Stadium. Here’s the caveat though: Miles Morales isn’t getting his own game. He’s getting an expansion.

The trailer show off last night was for a PlayStation 5 remaster of Marvel’s Spider-Man, one that’ll make full use of the new SSD tech within the console to make getting around New York city faster and prettier. “I guess you could call it an expansion and an enhancement to the previous game,” Sony Interactive Entertainment’s EVP head of European Business Simon Rutter said to the Daily Telegraph.

There’s a substantial Miles Morales component – which is the expansion element – but also within the game as well there’s been major enhancements to the game and the game engine, obviously deploying some of the major PlayStation 5 technology and features. I think what is very interesting for everyone to see is how familiar games might be to some degree changed through the workings of PlayStation 5.

So same same…but different. But same. It feels a tad bit underhanded how Sony unveiled the Miles Morales expansion, with the trailer making no real mention of it being an expansion in the fine print. It should have been a dead giveaway when it was announced that it would be out in time for the 2020 holiday season, but like most people, I think I also got lost amidst all the hype.

