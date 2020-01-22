“Mortal Kombat Kollection Online” a remaster of the first three games pops up on ratings site

Mortal Kombat 11 is one of the best fighting games released in ages – and that’s coming from me, somebody who’s not much of a Mortal Kombat fan. There’s a point in the series history where it just fell off a cliff for me, and that was sometime around the release of Mortal Kombat III. That’s really when NetherRealm started implementing their stupid dial-a-combo mechanics, which have largely carried through the series to this day. Mortal Kombat 11 dials those down a little to the point where they don’t make me want to vomit – and it’s my favourite game in the franchise since Mortal Kombat II.

Anyway, two of the three “classic” Mortal Kombat games are good, and they – along with the awful third game – could be coming back in a new collection that updates the artwork, giving the original trilogy a much-needed visual upgrade. The listing was spotted on the PEGI website by Gematsu, and suggests that the collection will be rated 18, and is on its way to Xbox One, PS4, PC and Switch.

“Mortal Kombat Kollection Online is the original Mortal Kombat trilogy that MK fans always wanted. Upgraded art, gameplay, and online features provide an incredible experience that revive the “klassics”…”

It has a listed release date of January 21 which was, well that was yesterday and this hasn’t been released. Still, it’s interesting, because the “upgraded art” suggests this isn’t just a rehash of the ill-fated Mortal Kombat Arcade Collection, a previous collection of the first three games that sits, useless, in my Steam library. Because it relied on Games for Windows Live, it doesn’t work anymore – and even when it did it was just a broken mess. What also makes this interesting is that we know that there was a remaster of the first games in progress by the folks at Blind Squirrel Games. It was to be a remaster of Mortal Kombats 1-3, but was summarily binned by the masters at Warner Bros. Could they have decided to revive it on the back of Mortal Kombat 11’s success? I guess we’ll have to wait until January 21 to find out.

Wait, fuck.

