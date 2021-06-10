New Call of Duty reportedly named ‘Vanguard’, will be announced in Warzone

It sounds like the 2021 iteration of Call of Duty will be skipping the traditional reveal for something more grounded in the franchise itself. Developed by Sledgehammer games, it sounds like Call of Duty: Vanguard, the rumoured title of the upcoming game, will not be revealed during E3 but will instead be unveiled through Warzone, the free-to-play battle royale iteration of Call of Duty. This wouldn’t be the first time a new Call of Duty was announced through Warzone; last year’s Call of Duty Black Ops: Cold War was also unveiled through an in-game event linked to the Warzone mode.

Call of Duty: Vanguard is expected to launch in November for both PC and consoles, but current and last-gen. While Vanguard will be a standalone Call of Duty game that features a traditional multiplayer mode, zombies feature and single player campaign that’s seemingly based around the creation of the first Special Forces unit in World War II, it will reportedly also bring with it several major changes to Warzone. According to Video Games Chronicle, Vanguard will introduce an entirely new map to Warzone that will launch alongside the game. This map will be the largest developed for the game yet. New vehicles will be included with the map as well as significant engine updates to enhance Warzone’s graphics.

Don’t expect to see anything of Vanguard during E3 2021 as Activision has confirmed the only Call of Duty content that will be shown off is a trailer for Warzone’s fourth season. Warzone has been doing stupidly well for Activision, pulling in 100 million players after just a year. One can only imagine that a new Call of Duty will drive those numbers even higher.

