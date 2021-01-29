Ninja Theory ceases updates on Bleeding Edge after 10 months

Bleeding Edge, Ninja Theory’s colourful online brawler that you totally forgot about even though you popped it into your download queue ages ago, is pretty much a done and dusted game. Released last year in March, the 4v4 action game arrived without so much as a bang and just kept on trucking while it received a few updates along the way.

With multiple other projects in development, Ninja Theory has decided to call it a day on the game and focus its efforts on Project Mara, Senua’s Saga, and my lifelong dream of a sequel to DmC: Devil May Cry because I refuse to believe that game was a once-off. “With the studio now focusing on our new projects (Senua’s Saga, Project Mara & The Insight Project) we have decided that there will be no further content updates for Bleeding Edge,” Ninja Theory tweeted.

The game is still playable on Xbox and PC. Thank you to the fans & keep teaming up & causing chaos!

It’s a solid plan, as let’s face it: Few people were playing Bleeding Edge, let alone sticking around to make it a fixture in its genre. A hero brawler in an incredibly saturated field of similar games, Bleeding Edge was alright at best and difficult to get into the rest of the time, as finding seven players near you proved to be a Herculean task.

As Ninja Theory mentioned, it’ll still be playable for a good long time and it does have plenty of charm, but it’s no Overwatch-killer. Something that Battleborn knows far too well.

