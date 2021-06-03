Nintendo to host 40 minute Direct, 3-hour Treehouse Live in June

Nintendo has announced its plans for E3 2021 and they involved some chunky showcases. It’s no surprise at this point that Nintendo will be holding a Direct on June 15, which will then be immediately followed by a Treehouse Live; It’s the setup the company has been using for just under a decade now. Nintendo confirmed that the Direct will focus “exclusively on software”, seemingly throwing cold water on all those rumours that we may finally see the reveal of a so-called Switch Pro. As for what will actually be featured… well, that’s still unknown at this point.

For the Treehouse Live stream, the event will run for three hours and highlight some of the game’s revealed in the preceding Direct. Fans who stick around for the Treehouse will see “deep dives into select games with those who know them best, as Nintendo of America’s Treehouse staff and guests stream live gameplay and commentary.”

As for what fans are expecting to see… well, there’s already a load of speculation running around the internet. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 may make an appearance after Eiji Aonuma, series producer for The Legend of Zelda, hinted in February that we may see more of the game later in 2021. It’s possible that we see footage of Splatoon 3, No More Heroes 3 and Neon White, all of which were shown off in the last Nintendo Direct held in February. There’ll almost definitely be the announcement of a new character for Super Smash Bros. Ultimate. Some things in this chaotic are just set in stone, you know?

The Nintendo Direct and Treehouse Live kick off on 15 June at 18:00 CAT.

