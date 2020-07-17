No Man’s Sky turns into Dead Space with the new Desolation update

No Man’s Sky continues its trend for steady upward growth with yet another cool-ass update. The game that started out as a laughing stock when it showed up to the school sports day bragging about how they would win every race, only to trip on their laces and face plant into the mud straight off the starting line, took some time to work on itself, build some muscle and practice some humble attitudes. Now, it continues to impress at every athletics event and the Desolation update is just another race for it to place first in. No Man’s Sky, you absolute over-achiever.

The Desolation Update has added a whole load of abandoned, derelict space freights infested with…something. They’re brownish-orange, goopy and pulsate rhythmically, just like me when I’m left alone around people. Exploring these procedurally generated freighters, players will uncover the reasons why it was abandoned and it probably has something to do with all the alien eggs and nests scattered all over the place. Not only that, they’ll have to contend with zero gravity, rogue security systems and failed life support. All decent reasons to abandon a spaceship.

The Desolation update isn’t all about horror. It’s also patched in some improved lighting, reworked the inventory and customisation options for capital ships and has added some new items into the game. Still, who gives a hoot about that when the closest thing to a new Dead Space game is just begging to be explored. You can read the full patch notes for the game here.

