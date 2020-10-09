Outriders, that looter-shooter that actually looks pretty good, has been delayed to 2021

Out of sheer boredom and in need a cathartic release I recently went back and played Bulletstorm the other week. You remember that game, right? The one that awarded you points based on how creatively you killed the throngs of alien psychos running at your face and had a small obsession with the word “dick”. Yeah, that one made by People Can Fly. It’s up there as one of my favourite games possibly ever so knowing that People Can Fly are out here developing another shooter… well, it tickles me in places I never knew existed.

Outriders looks like a chunky, brutal take on the formula established by Destiny so many years ago and while I think there’s a decent portion of folks excited to play it, we’re all going to have to wait a little longer.

Initially meant to release in Q4 of this year, 2020 hasn’t been kind to the developers (or anyone, for that matter) and has thus forced People Can Fly to push the game’s release back to 2 February 2021. Speaking of the delay in a blog post, Toby Palm, Community Manager for Outriders, said “It had been our full intention to deliver Outriders to you within the Holiday 2020 season.”

COVID-19 has certainly affected our operations over the past months, but the teams have all worked extremely hard to adapt to changing circumstances. While the core game is now in a largely complete state, our testing operations were unfortunately among the most affected by the work-process-restructuring caused by the novel coronavirus. To that end, we need a bit more time to get it right and ensure that the Outriders experience will be as smooth and issue-free as it possibly can be when we launch.

There was some good news mentioned in the blog post too. Palm makes it clear that Outriders will feature fully integrated crossplay systems allowing people who are on different devices to play together and that the developers will be offering a free upgrade from PS4 to PS5 and Xbox One to Xbox Series X via Smart Delivery.

Another game falls to the great delay curse of 2020 but can you really blame them? People Can Fly make some damn fine shooters so they should take all the time they need because Outriders looks like a great time that genuinely has me excited to play another looter-shooter.

What has the world come to?

Last Updated: