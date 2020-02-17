Overwatch and Diablo could be adapted into animated series

According to some information pulled from a LinkedIn profile, it seems possible that both franchise might be making their way to the small screen.

We all have our opinions on Blizzard in the current day and age. I think you’d need to be an exceptionally forgiving human being to be able to look past all of their recent blunders, what with the whole Blitzchung fiasco and, more recently, the disastrous launch of Warcraft 3: Reforged. That being said, despite all the anger and furore, you’d have to be blind to deny that Blizzard has always been one of the masters of animation in video games.

No-one does a cinematic trailer quite like Blizzard, with some work often surpassing the actual games they’re marketing. You’ve no doubt heard plenty of people say how they don’t play Overwatch but would watch the hell out of an Overwatch movie. So while it’s not a movie per say, an animated series might be the next best thing.

It’s worth bearing in mind that none of this is confirmed but some recent information spread over the Internet has shown some that Overwatch and Diablo might be receiving a non-interactive adaption in the form of animated series. According to the LinkedIn profile of Nick van Dyk, co-president of Blizzard Activision Studios, he is currently working on an adaption of Diablo “rendered in an anime style”. The series is currently in pre-production and will debut on Netflix and while stories of a Diablo series have been floating around for a while now, this is our first piece of solid evidence that it’s happening.

The Overwatch series is a little more sketchy on the details. Van Dyk also mentions that he recently “developed and sold an animated series based on Blizzard’s Overwatch franchise” with no other details on the project. Given how Overwatch has often relied on fleshing out its universe with brief cinematics, the expansion to a full-blown series would genuinely be wonderful because I adore those cinematics. Overwatch as a franchise is just dripping with so many interesting characters and lore that’s ripe for the picking. If anyone could do it, Blizzard could.

