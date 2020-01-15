Path of Exile will receive four expansions this year…despite having a sequel in the works

Grinding Gear Games has announced that the original Path of Exile’s quarterly updates will not be affected following the announcement of a sequel.

In a world that’s seemingly been burned by Diablo, Path of Exile has only moved from strength to strength. Nearly all the Steam reviews of Path of Exile have some point of comparison to its biggest competitor, Diablo 3, with most of those comments praising it as being superior in every way. It’s a robust, addictive, deeply complex action role-playing game that offers hundreds of hours of content for the measly price of free. It’s no wonder Path of Exile has been able to retain its audience since its release back in 2013 considering the quarterly updates and expansions it receives every year. Despite the announcement of a sequel, it looks like those expansions won’t be slowing down any time soon.

In an official blog post discussing Path of Exile’s 2020 roadmap, Grinding Gear Games made it clear that the various expansions, starting with update 3.10.0, are still set for release this year. More details on the 3.10.0 update are expected to hit around March while all we know about the following expansions, given such catchy names as 3.11.0, 3.12.0 and who could forget 3.13.0, is that they’re set for their usual quarterly releases with some missing the previous year’s release dates by roughly a week so that Grinding Gear Games can, “work around various holidays/events and make sure that the bigger ones have enough time to be fully tested.”

So what does this mean for Path of Exile 2, the huge 4.00.0 update? Well, it’s still being developed and GGG have stated that they’re hoping to show new gameplay and details in the middle of 2020, suggesting E3 to be a possibility. They also say that the earliest they could run a public beta for Path of Exile 2 would be towards the end of 2020. There was also mention of more development on the mobile version of Path of Exile although they didn’t provide details on how that is progressing. It sounds like an exciting year for Path of Exile fans and given that Diablo 4 has been officially announced I can only imagine the team over at GGG readying up for some fierce competition.

