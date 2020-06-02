PlayStation 5 showcase delayed so that ”more important voices can be heard”

This week was meant to be a momentous one for Sony. After months of silence save for a single broadcast in which the smooth voice of hardware wizard Mark Cerny filled the room with tech details that promised future-proofed gaming technology, Sony was ready to lift the veil on their plans for the PlayStation 5. That won’t be happening this week. Sony has postponed its June 4 PlayStation 5 event, in light of the protests that are currently taking part across all of North America so that ”more important voices can be heard.”

While we understand gamers worldwide are excited to see PS5 games, we do not feel that right now is the time for celebration and for now, we want to stand back and allow more important voices to be heard.

The delay comes hot off the heels of a weekend of protests across America, as people took to the streets to demand justice for George Floyd after he was murdered by police officer Derek Chauvin who kneeled on his neck for several minutes while a trio of law enforcers watched from the side and did nothing. In an independent autopsy conducted by Floyd’s family, it was found that he died from “asphyxia due to neck and back compression that led to a lack of blood flow to the brain”.

The latest death in a long and tragic line of police brutality victims, Floyd’s demise sparked American outrage and saw the masses take to the street to protest against police brutality, which the overly-armed blue line responded to by doubling down on their savagery as they began assaulting demonstrators, while American president Donald Trump as…jeez well it’s Trump you know? Do I even need to explain how his tiny hands have absolutely zero grip on what’s unfolding in the not so United States of America while he attempts to portray the image of a tough guy president?

The overall point, is that now is not the time for a new console showcase. With all the chaos unfolding and the Black Lives Matter movement marching in what could be one of the most defining moments in recent American history, showing off a fancy black box that you won’t be able to buy until December isn’t the most important thing in the world right now.

Consoles come and go, but human lives will always matter more. There’s still plenty of time to focus on the PlayStation 5 in the months to come, with Sony also explaining how they want to do more than just pay lip service to American civil rights groups. The Last of Us Part II developer Naughty Dog has gone on to match donations from PlayStation towards various racial justice groups, in an attempt to follow through on that promise.

