PlayStation Plus Collection is Sony’s version of Game Pass for PS5

Sony had a “hold my beer” moment last night with its latest showcase of games and PlayStation 5 console price confirmations, a direct response to last week’s Microsoft bombshell where the Xbox Series X and Series S hardware dominated the news cycle. The digital edition of the PS5 will likely be a top seller, the games look solid and the future looks bright for Sony.

One area where the Japanese giant is still lagging though? The subscription arena, where Microsoft’s Xbox Game Pass reigns king. Game Pass not only has a ton of games ready to be downloaded and played at any given time, but it’s also home to some great titles that tickle multiple tastes. Sony’s finally taking on Microsoft’s all you can game buffet, with a service of its own linked to its long-running PS Plus paid membership.

Called PlayStation Plus Collection, this will be a free upgrade for current PS Plus members and will allow for free backwards compatible PS4 games to be downloaded onto PS5 when it launches on November 12. The catch here, is that the games that will be available may vary by country, and if you’re in China then you’re also out of luck.

Anyway, here’s the list of confirmed games so far:

God of War

Bloodborne

Monster Hunter World

Final Fantasy 15

Fallout 4

Mortal Kombat X

Uncharted 4

Ratchet & Clank

Days Gone

Until Dawn

Battlefield 1

Infamous: Second Son

Detroit: Become Human

The Last of Us Remastered

Persona 5

Resident Evil 7: Biohazard

Batman Arkham Knight

The Last Guardian

Even though you’ve played most of these games already, they’re still a great collection. Combine it with true PS5 power, and I’d happily pop a download for InFAMOUS: Second Son back on. That, and I’m glad that I can finally play Persona 5 and honour the pact that I made with Alessandro ages ago. PlayStation’s heavy-hitting games may be rolling out at their own pace over the months and years to come, but having instant access to a PS4 greatest hits collection and Bloodborne (Guys I’m joking no wait why are you forming an angry mob), is one heck of a decent incentive to have on launch day.

In case you missed it, the PS5 will be out on November 12, with the regular version setting you back $500 and the digital edition costing $400. We’ll have local pricing on these consoles and availability, any day now.

Last Updated: