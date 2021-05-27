Pokemon Legends: Arceus, Brilliant Diamond, and Shining Pearl all have release dates now

We’re closer than ever to the end of the year, and with that particular moment in time comes a set of traditions: Family, people claiming gross fruit mince pies are delicious (HOW DO YOU MAKE MINCE FROM FRUIT?), and me not shutting up about Pokemon. At long last, the most average of Pokemon generations gets a do-over in Pokemon Shining Pearl and Brilliant Diamond.

Remakes of the Sinnoh region Diamond and Pearl games, both of these new titles will be out on November 19. As usual, that’s some clever marketing from Nintendo as it pits its juggernaut franchise against other AAA heavyweights right in the middle of the silliest and most lucrative of seasons. As far as remakes go, this pair appears to be more aesthetically in line with the older games, featuring a cuter art direction that has divided the Pokemon community.

The real kicker to yesterday’s sudden announcement though was that developer Game Freak’s Pokemon Legends: Arceus will follow the Diamond and Pearl remakes very closely, arriving on January 28, 2022. That’s an unusual strategy from Nintendo, especially for a game that is being designed to offer something different from the usual catch ’em all formula of Pokemon.

Also set in the Sinnoh region, Legends: Arceus looks like it’s taking plenty of inspiration from The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild to create a more dynamic open-world experience as opposed to the baby steps that Pokemon Sword and Shield took with the creation of its big Wild Areas. One last bit of Pokemon news was also dropped this week, as Nintendo announced updates to Pokemon Home.

You’ll now be able to sort your Pokemon collection by the dates you caught them, as well as change the viewing angle of your entire menagerie.

