PS5 Game Boost improves select PS4 games like Ghost of Tsushima

Next-gen console gaming comes with a big price tag, and hot damn am I willing to pay it just so that I can make old games looks slightly better. Similar to how the Xbox One X currently provides a 4K refresh to many an older game, the PS5 will also spruce up its own selection of games with its Game Boost feature.

Not every game will be capable of taking advantage of this feature, but those that do will “run with a higher or smoother frame rate” according to the PlayStation support page. One of those games that is on the list for an upgrade is the obscenely gorgeous Ghost of Tsushima, which will see its frame-rate bumped up from its current cinematic mode all the way up to 60 FPS. And fret not, you can transfer your save file over.

PS5 owners playing with Game Boost will see an extra option to allow frame rates up to 60FPS, and while loading speeds on the PS4 are already great, just wait until you see them on the PS5! — Ghost of Tsushima 🎮 OUT NOW (@SuckerPunchProd) October 9, 2020

Some titles with unlocked frame rates or dynamic resolution up to 4K may see higher fidelity. Additionally, PS4 games will also take advantage of some of PS5’s new UX features, but more to come on that later. Before purchasing add-ons to play with your PS4 games on PS5 consoles, please try to boot and play your PS4 games on your PS5 console to see if you are happy with the play experience. You can access PS4 games on a PS5 console directly from a PS5 extended storage drive.

One other aspect of the game that’s getting an improvement? Its loading times, which absolutely baffles me because the only way that they can get quicker is by reversing the flow of time itself. The vast majority of the PS4 library will be backwards compatible on the PS5 come launch day, some games will receive a hefty upgrade, and you’ll have to pour a forty out for the tens of Joe’s Diner fans who won’t be able to bring their beloved game over to that system.

It’s also looking like a swell month for Ghost of Tsushima, as Sucker Punch’s magnificent hack ‘samurai slasher gets a multiplayer mode that allows you to join a gang of warriors as they create their own legend. That bit of fun will pop up on October 16.

