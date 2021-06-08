Rainbow Six Quarantine is now Extraction, more details coming on June 12

There’s a new Rainbow Six game on the horizon, and this one might just be packing the most valuable resource of all within its digital frame: Big read-the-room energy.

Back at E3 2019, Ubisoft revealed Rainbow Six Quarantine, a new take on the team-based shooter that would see groups of players squad up to take on an alien parasite that had turned most of the world’s population into a homicidal shooting gallery. People had been mutated by the virus, the infection was running rampant, and the only way to save the day was with bullets. Lots and lots of bullets.

In 2019 that might have seemed par for the corpse in an industry that had no such shortage of games, but fast-forward to 2021 and the game–which appears to be a spin-off of Rainbow Six: Siege’s limited-time mode Outbreak–seems a bit on the nose now. In an investors call from February 2021, Ubisoft CEO Yves Guillemot mentioned that a name-change was on the card, and seeing as how Ubisoft Forward is just a few days away, that rebranding has been officially confirmed.

Ubisoft said that it’s new co-op shooter will be further revealed at its E3 event on June 12, although the teaser did hint at the alien parasite being a devious and cunning foe that players will have to overcome when the game does eventually release.

“We took the strong foundation of Rainbow Six: Siege and crafted a modern tactical co-op shooter where you’ll be facing an always-evolving alien threat,” creative director Patrick Methe said. “You’ll have plenty of different challenges to overcome, but you’ll always have one goal in mind: making sure that no one gets left behind. It will be up to you and your squad to decide when to push forward or when to extract. As you will soon discover, Extraction is truly the name of the game.”

