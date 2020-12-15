Rare is celebrating 1000 days of Sea of Thieves

Sea of Thieves. You’ve heard of it. You know it. You’ve probably played it too. Well, that game is turning 1000 days old which is weird if you think about it. Hasn’t it only been out for a year? Feels that way to me but in reality, Sea of Thieves has been out since March 20, 2018. When the game first launched, many folks thought it was painfully disappointing. There was a vast open-world to sail around and plunder and yet there just wasn’t much to plunder. Rare has really worked at supporting the game over the years and from what I hear it’s actually exceptional now. I love it when a game plan comes together.

So to celebrate the game lasting for 1000 days, Rare has obviously included a small treat for all their pirate players. If you log into Sea of Thieves before 16 December, you’ll be rewarded with a special eye patch emblazoned with the Roman numeral “M” which, for those of you not in the know and can’t put one and one together, represents 1000. Better yet, if you were an early adopter and have been playing from the start of Sea of Thieve’s life, your special eye patch will be sparkly golden colour. Now that’s commitment right there.

A nice treat for players indeed. If you haven’t checked out Sea of Thieves yet, it’s available on nearly every platform except the Switch. Better yet because Microsoft published the game it’s also available on Game Pass so you don’t really have an excuse. Still, probably better to get some friends together for it. From what I hear it’s not a great solo experience.

