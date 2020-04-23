Home Gaming Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on May 7

Red Dead Redemption 2 is coming to Xbox Game Pass on May 7

By Darryn Bonthuys
Posted on April 23, 2020
There’s a lot that can be said about Red Dead Redemption 2, a game which is as gorgeous as it is polarising. A sequel to the 2010 sandbox western that was built on controversial crunch conditions within Rockstar Games, the only topic that people will agree on is that it’s a chuffing expensive game to own. Costing the prettiest of pennies, Rockstar’s grand sequel might be too bitter a pill to swallow for anyone feeling a bit cash-strapped lately.

Well good news, because Red Dead Redemption 2 is about to get a whole lot cheaper! Xbox has announced that you’ll be able to saddle up on May 7, when Red Dead Redemption 2 heads to Xbox Game Pass.

