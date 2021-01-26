Resident Evil Village’s $1500 collector’s edition includes a Chris Redfield jacket

Video game collector’s editions! I used to be keen on acquiring them, but after a while they all began to feature similar physical goodies that I didn’t care much for. Outside of a decent art book, throwing extra cash at a semi-decent inaction figure, cosmetic DLC, and branded underwear (Remember Duke Nukem Forever?) just wasn’t floating my boat like it used to.

That doesn’t mean that more expensive editions of upcoming games aren’t going to be on the market though! Resident Evil Village is one such game which will hit the scene in one of several packaged versions, with one edition being exclusive to Japan. What makes this one so special? It just so happens to have a replica of of the coat Chris Redfield wears in the game, amongst other knick-knackery to get your bank account hot under the collar.

It has zero buttons, but it does come in a range of sizes, from medium and large, to extra-large and a game-accurate “original model” size based on Redfield’s actual body-size. In case you’d forgotten, Redfield’s an absolute unit, and has currently reached a muscle mass level on par with a Dragon Ball Z character reaching Super Saiyan Second Grade.

It also costs, along with the rest of the collector’s edition, a whopping R23,567 when converted from the current Yen price, or for US readers, around $1500. It’s definitely a nice coat, but is it worth that much money? To some fans, they’ll be happy to shell that kind of cash out for a game that comes with the necessary gear to help them survive the cold streets when they can’t afford to make that month’s rent because of impulse buying decisions.

Resident Evil Village is still making progress towards its current May release date, plus it has a multiplayer add-on on the way by the name of Resident Evil RE:Verse. Nobody cares about that though, because all that horny fans want right now is more Tall Vampire Lady in their lives.

