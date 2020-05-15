Respawn has no plans for a new Titanfall – you may begin to feel sad now

Over the past ten years, I think it would be fair to say that Respawn is one of the best video game development studios currently in the business today. From the first two Titanfall games, to Apex Legends and then Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order, the gang over at Respawn clearly know how to make a video game. Sure, there have been some stumbles like the unfortunately buggy launch of Fallen Order and some poorly priced monetisation options in Apex Legends, but those are tiny exceptions to a track record that has been pretty stellar. Yet while this has all been good stuff, what fans have been asking for, NAY…dying for…is a new Titanfall game. Unfortunately, it doesn’t look like that will happen any time soon.

In an interview with IGN, Respawn Entertainment founder Vince Zampella, who’s also now heading up DICE LA, said about Titanfall that there is, “nothing currently in development.” Which is too be expected, given how Titanfall 2’s sales didn’t exactly meet the expectations of its publisher EA Games, although we could speculate for hours on the conspiracy that EA wanted Titanfall 2 to fail. This article isn’t titled, “Titanfall 2 didn’t just die, it was MURDERED” so you’ll have to peruse annoying YouTube channels for that kind of content. Still, there is hope for the Titanfall franchise as Zampella went on to say, “I would personally like to see some kind of resurrection there. We’ll see if I can make that happen.” Bless.

As for Respawn, we know the team is currently working on a snazzy Medal of Honor VR game but that we might be seeing a little more of them in the future. An EA spokesperson told IGN that, “It’s safe to assume that yes, you might see some things from Respawn at EA Play” on 11 June. What things these might be went unnamed to ensure that the levels of “surprise and delight” exhibited by fans was undeterred. Oh, Vince. You’re such a tease!

Last Updated: